Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Sanofi by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $49.20. 107,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,521. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.