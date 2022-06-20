Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. 455,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,637. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

