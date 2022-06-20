Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

LULU stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.13. 65,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,411. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.12. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.