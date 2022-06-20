Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $315.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $303.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.88.

Shares of LULU opened at $278.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.12.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

