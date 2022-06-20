Lynch & Associates IN Buys 955 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

KO stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

