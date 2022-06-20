Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 556 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

