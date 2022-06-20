Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

