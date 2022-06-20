Lynch & Associates IN Sells 591 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.