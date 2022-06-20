Marion Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

EWX stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

