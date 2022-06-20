Marion Wealth Management Has $8.67 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,686.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,740,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $78.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

