Marion Wealth Management Purchases 361 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 70,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 642,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,915,000 after acquiring an additional 80,645 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.77 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.