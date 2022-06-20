Marotta Asset Management Acquires 102 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 93.1% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 17,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 822,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,829,000 after acquiring an additional 182,667 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 59,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $150.20. 240,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,004. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

