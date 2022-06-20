Marotta Asset Management Acquires 8,212 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EDEN traded up €0.53 ($0.55) on Monday, reaching €83.80 ($87.29). The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($74.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.00.

