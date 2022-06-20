Marotta Asset Management Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.02. The company had a trading volume of 396,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

