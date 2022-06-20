Marotta Asset Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

