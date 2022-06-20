Marotta Asset Management Has $399,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

NYSE:D traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.41. 192,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

