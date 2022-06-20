Marotta Asset Management Sells 1,206 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.58. 28,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,740. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

