Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,708 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,535 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $360.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

