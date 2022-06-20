Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 79.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 113.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

ECL stock opened at $148.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

