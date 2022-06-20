Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 128,082 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $41,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

