Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 632 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,470,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.3% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $446.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $380.30 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.97.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.