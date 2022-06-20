Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $57.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

