Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $24.33 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.