Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 22,010 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,188,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $275.38 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.33 and its 200-day moving average is $331.77. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

