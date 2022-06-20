Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.13 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.