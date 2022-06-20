Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA opened at $310.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

