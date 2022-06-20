Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 169,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $310.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.