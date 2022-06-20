Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 169,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.
MA stock opened at $310.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
