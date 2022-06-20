McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,932 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 527,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

