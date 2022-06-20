Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.38.

MTH stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.55. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 27.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 98.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 20.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

