MetaHash Market Capitalization Hits $5.52 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $164,796.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00112636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00607503 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013588 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,495,856,804 coins and its circulating supply is 3,324,903,386 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars.

