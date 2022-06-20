MILC Platform Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,925.00 (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $141,925.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00105313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00726676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00089932 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00502267 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

