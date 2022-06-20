Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,886.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MONDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 2,072 ($25.15) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. Mondi has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.9429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

About Mondi (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.