Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,400 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.45) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,653.93 ($32.21).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 883.50 ($10.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The company has a market capitalization of £882.97 million and a P/E ratio of 26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,389.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,814.86. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63).

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

