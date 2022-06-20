Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €38.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.50) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ZAL opened at €25.71 ($26.78) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €36.51 and a 200-day moving average of €52.93. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.84) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($51.94).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

