MVL (MVL) Market Cap Reaches $103.67 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $103.67 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,521.51 or 0.99942197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00123250 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 23,424,546,797 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.