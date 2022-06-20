Mysterium Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $20,344.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 30% against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,670.40 or 0.99973564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00129645 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.