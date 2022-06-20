National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.40.
Shares of NHI stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.