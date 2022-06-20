National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.23.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

