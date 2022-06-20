Navcoin Price Hits $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.80 million and $51,704.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,735,208 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

