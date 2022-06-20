NEM (XEM) Price Reaches $0.0412 on Exchanges

NEM (XEM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $370.90 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Consensus Mechanism: Proof-of-ImportanceGenesis Date: March 31st, 2015Block Time: 1 minuteAvailable/Total Supply: 8,999,999,999 XEMBlock Reward: N/A (transaction fees only + node rewards) XEMXEM is the native currency of the NEM public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on this public blockchain in order to incentivize its network of public nodes that process and record transactions for businesses and users there. This means that XEM has real fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.HarvestingHarvesting is closely similar to mining in other cryptocurrencies, but it uses unique methods called Proof of Importance and Delegated Harvesting to determine who harvests the next block. Harvesting is necessary to keep the network online and to confirm transactions.Supernode ProgramSupernodes are high performance blockchain nodes which form the backbone of the NEM blockchain network. Accounts with 3,000,000 or more XEM can operate a supernode, either from a local computer or from a cloud-hosted server. Supernodes are required to be up and running 24 hours per day, processing all transactions.CatapultCatapult is a full-featured blockchain engine that can power both private and public networks with its unique smart contract plugins. These plugins enable bulletproof digital asset creation, decentralized swaps, advanced account systems and business logic modeling.In its next phase, Catapult will become the core NEM engine. Public chain Catapult has been in testing for three years to thoroughly troubleshoot bugs and implement features. Its expected release is in 2019.Proof-Of-ImportancePOI is the consensus algorithm used in NEM to determine who will calculate the next block. An account's importance is determined by how many coins it contains and the number of transactions made to and from that account. POI is different from other initiatives which use a fee-sharing model that does not take into consideration one's overall support of the network. In some proof-of-stake systems a person only needs to have large amounts of coins to form a block; however, in NEM the transaction amount as well as support of the network become a factor. This has been designed to encourage users of NEM to not simply hold NEM but instead actively carry out transactions within the NEM ecosystem.You can read more about NEM’s tech in the Technical Reference. “

Buying and Selling NEM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.