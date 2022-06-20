Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target Increased to €50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €49.00 ($51.04) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

