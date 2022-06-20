Nestree (EGG) Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Nestree has a market cap of $30.86 million and $1.75 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,131.31 or 0.99916727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00033389 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001417 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,599,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

