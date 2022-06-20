NEXGEL, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 20th (NASDAQ:NXGL)

NEXGEL’s (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 20th. NEXGEL had issued 2,585,000 shares in its public offering on December 22nd. The total size of the offering was $14,217,500 based on an initial share price of $5.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
NXGL opened at $1.46 on Monday. NEXGEL has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59.
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
