NextDAO (NAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $301,010.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $733,612.01 and $301,010.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00110138 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00963019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,075.87 or 1.00032974 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,370,466,776 coins and its circulating supply is 2,330,234,667 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

