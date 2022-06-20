Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,888,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.