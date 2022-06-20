NFT Art Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $1.03 million worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.01647762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00085124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

About NFT Art Finance

