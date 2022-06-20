Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) & First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Noodles & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Noodles & Company 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 70.28%. Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 106.64%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Noodles & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.32 -$2.11 million N/A N/A Noodles & Company $475.15 million 0.52 $3.66 million ($0.02) -270.86

Noodles & Company has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Noodles & Company -0.16% 4.04% 0.43%

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Noodles & Company on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

