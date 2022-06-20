Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 130,802 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.47% of S&P Global worth $479,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.24 and its 200 day moving average is $398.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

