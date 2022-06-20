Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 39,840 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,840 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $289,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.42.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $374.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,548. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

