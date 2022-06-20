Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.93% of State Street worth $307,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in State Street by 365.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 321,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 252,336 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 106,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. 167,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

