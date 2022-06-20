Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.05 Billion Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 489,806 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.70% of Medtronic worth $1,045,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $16,242,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 274,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,235. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.73. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

